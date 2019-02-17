BJP using Pulwama terror strike to attack opposition parties, alleges Omar

National Conference (NC) Sunday said the Bharatiya Janata Partyhas "politicised" the Pulwama attack and was "using it to attack opposition parties".

Abdullah's remarks come after Amit Shah, at a rally in Assam, said "the sacrificeof CRPF personnel won't go in vain as it's not the government which is at the Centre, it is the BJP which is at the Centre".

"The BJP & their pet channels shouldn't play victim now when the opposition does its political duty by highlighting the failures of the government. It's the BJP that has politicised the Pulwama attack & is using it to attack opposition parties. #Shame," Omar wrote on

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)