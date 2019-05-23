BJP wins Bahraich seat in UP by over 1.28 lakh votes

The first result in went in favour of BJP's Akshyawar Lal in Bahraich, who defeated his nearest SP-BSP-RLD alliance nominee

said Lal defeated his nearest rival by a margin of over 1.28 lakh votes.

Lal polled 5,25,512 votes, while Balmiki got 3,96,843 votes.

Outgoing Savitri Bai Phule, who switched to the from the BJP, got 34,383 votes. She stood third but failed to save her deposit.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)