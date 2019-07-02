JUST IN
Business Standard

'Black Widow' stand-alone well needed: Florence Pugh

Press Trust of India  |  London 

Actor Florence Pugh believes fans have been waiting for long to see a "Black Widow" stand-alone.

The actor, who will feature alongside Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow aka Natasha Romanoff in the Marvel movie, believes it is an important story to be told.

"This film has been wanted by fans for such a long time and I think it's well needed. So I feel like it's only got support and love. And that's a very exciting thing," Pugh told The Telegraph in an interview.

Details of the 23-year-old actor's role in the movie are being kept under wraps.

The film, to be directed by Cate Shortland, also features David Harbour, Rachel Weisz and O-T Fagbenle.

Fagbenle is set to play the lead role opposite Johansson.


First Published: Tue, July 02 2019. 10:10 IST

