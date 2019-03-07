Blast strikes near major political gathering in Kabul: TV

An explosion rattled a large ceremony in western Thursday, with the event abruptly cancelled and sending attendees fleeing -- including leading government officials and politicians.

"Stay calm, the area of the blast is far from us," said former lower during a live broadcast of the event.

But moments after the announcement, another explosion could be heard that sent people running for the exit.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)