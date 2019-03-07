JUST IN
Blast strikes near major political gathering in Kabul: TV

AFP  |  Kabul 

An explosion rattled a large ceremony in western Kabul Thursday, with the event abruptly cancelled and sending attendees fleeing -- including leading government officials and politicians.

"Stay calm, the area of the blast is far from us," said former lower house speaker Mohammad Younus Qanooni during a live broadcast of the event.

But moments after the announcement, another explosion could be heard that sent people running for the exit.

First Published: Thu, March 07 2019. 14:00 IST

