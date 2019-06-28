Blue collar jobs in telecom space will drop with evolving technologies: TSSC CEO

With evolving technologies and a growing demand for automation, jobs for uneducated will cease to exist in the telecom sector in the next 3-5 years, Telecom Sector Skill Council CEO S P Kochhar said Thursday.

"To employ uneducated in telecom sector will not be possible in 3-5 years. Blue collar jobs in the mobile tower space cannot be done away as of now but with 5G maturing demand for these jobs will drop," Kochhar said on sidelines of 'Telecom Manthan 2019' event.

He further said that tariff war doesn't seem to be easing in the telecom sector and companies will look at selling products around big data analytics, blockchain technology, artificial intelligence which will boost demand for knowledge worker.

"Employment from tier 2 and 3 colleges will be higher as demand for workers in mid level of telecom companies will be more. Employment from school level education will taper down," Kochhar said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)