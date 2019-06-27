JUST IN
Bodies of two women found in a house in Jaitpur

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The bodies of two women were found in a house in southeast Delhi's Jaitpur area on Thursday, officials said.

A neighbour called the police and told them that foul smell was emanating from the house.

The police broke open the door and found the two bodies in a pool of blood.

According to police, both the women, who were in their early 30s, were the wives of one Jamshed Aalam.

Aalam and his 10-year-old son were missing, raising suspicion that he might have killed his wives, an officer said.

First Published: Thu, June 27 2019. 16:10 IST

