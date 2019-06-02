Body of suspected Pak intruder found along border in Jammu

The body of a man, suspected to be a Pakistani intruder, was recovered along the Indo-Pak border in district, officials said Sunday.

The body was found when the troops were patrolling along the International Border (IB) late Saturday night at Bhag Nallah in Pargwal-Khour sector of the district, they said.

According to the officials, two pension passbooks and Pakistani currency worth Rs 20 (two 10-rupee notes) were recovered from the deceased.

The body was handed over to Pargwal Police Post and after examination, it was shifted to the mortuary of (GMC), Jammu, they added.

