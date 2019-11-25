BPCL rolls out digital fuelling initiative

: NextGen Digital Fuelling initiatives, aimed at providing greater transparency and building customer trust, has been launched by public sector Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

Some of the initiatives include 100 per cent assured quality and quantity of fuel delivered to BPCL fuel stations through tankers, 100 per cent secured payments, new retail visual identity and automated SMS updates after fuelling transactions.

BPCL Chairman and Managing Director D Rajkumar along with senior officials recently launched the NextGen Digital Fuelling Initiatives for BPCL Fuel Stations, part of the Pure for Sure programme launched by the company in 2001, at a retail outlet here.

The roll out of the new NextGen initiatives will happen in six cities, starting with Chennai, followed by New Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad under Phase I.

The second phase roll out would take place across 42 'A' and 'B' class cities next year, a press release said.

The advanced technological and digitial initiatives offer greater transparency and are aimed at building customer trust.

BPCL has over 8,600 certified Pure for Sure retail outlets across the country, the release added.

