British-Indian chef plans restaurant celebrating Northeast cuisine in UK

-
ALSO READ
In Punjab's food capital, international chefs to showcase culinary art (Food Feature)
Adventurous chefs, yummy food, four-hands tandem massage - bliss at Sheraton Grand (Foodie Trail-Chennai)
'Chefs no more back-of-the-house worker but hotel's face'
Samir supports LGBTQ documentary
Sanjeev Kapoor to demonstrate importance of clean cooking
-
One of Britain's well-known Indian chefs, Atul Kochhar, is set to open a new restaurant in the heart of London next month that will celebrate the cuisine of the Seven Sister states of the Northeast of India.
Kanishka, named after the second-century Kushan dynasty king known for his Buddhist values, aims to introduce diners to lesser-known regions of Indian food, showcasing cuisine from the country's more remote territories and borders.
Kochhar, the first Indian chef to receive the prestigious Michelin star, is known for his use of regional Indian flavours alongside British produce.
"Kanishka is a very exciting project for us it's a great opportunity to continue to showcase Indian flavours alongside quality British produce, but also introduce London's diners to the unique flavours of territories previously unexplored by Indian cuisine in the UK," said Kochhar.
The menu at the new 127-seater restaurant, set for a mid-March opening, will explore the flavours, ingredients and cooking methods of the Northeast states, as well as the influences on these by neighbouring countries such as Nepal, China, and Bangladesh.
It would have a bar, a terrace at the front, and an intimate, 12-cover garden room downstairs.
Using seasonal and locally-sourced British produce where possible, signature starters will include the likes of Kachela Maas a Sikkim inspired venison tartare with mustard oil mayonnaise, naan crouton and onions, with mains such as Samundri Khazana Alleppey a dish of pan seared seafood, Alleppey sauce and smoked cabbage poriyal.
Desserts will also showcase unique Indian flavours with the likes of a Chocolate Rasmalai, a milk-based dessert popular in eastern India and neighbouring countries.
Expert mixologists at the bar will create signature cocktails such as "Roast Banana Old Fashioned", made from Tandoor-roasted banana with cinnamon, orange and pecan bitters.
"Kanishka's 'World of Imagination' puts the mixing in the hands of the drinker, allowing customers to create their own highball drink from a menu of herb and spice distillates, mixed with a choice of naturally flavoured tonic waters and their spirit of choice," a restaurant spokesperson said.
"For something stronger, an extensive whisky menu showcases over 50 types of whisky, with a unique selection sourced from India," the spokesperson added.
Kochhar first hit the London spotlight upon winning a Michelin star at the acclaimed Tamarind diner in London's posh Mayfair in 2001. He left to open Benares nearby in 2002, which was awarded its own Michelin star four years later. He is also a regular on television cookery shows as an expert chef and a cookery book author.
Kanishka will mark his first venture with Tina English, an innovator of London's Indian dining scene, and claims to be inspired by the ancient Indian ruler's use of Buddhist values of including kindness, fairness, honesty, humbleness and a sense of equality.
The spokesperson said: "These themes are explored through the interiors, designed by Fabled Studio with the aim of creating a nostalgic sense of ritual and tradition.
"Guests will be greeted by whimsical topiary elephants and an antique front door, whilst inside will feature verdant foliage against calming shades of blue and intricate beaded details.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU