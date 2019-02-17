British-Indian chef plans restaurant celebrating Northeast cuisine in UK

One of Britain's well-known Indian chefs, Kochhar, is set to open a new restaurant in the heart of next month that will celebrate the cuisine of the Seven Sister states of the Northeast of

Kanishka, named after the second-century Kushan dynasty known for his Buddhist values, aims to introduce diners to lesser-known regions of Indian food, showcasing cuisine from the country's more remote territories and borders.

Kochhar, the first Indian to receive the prestigious star, is known for his use of regional Indian flavours alongside British produce.

"Kanishka is a very exciting project for us it's a great opportunity to continue to showcase Indian flavours alongside quality British produce, but also introduce London's diners to the unique flavours of territories previously unexplored by Indian cuisine in the UK," said Kochhar.

The menu at the new 127-seater restaurant, set for a mid-March opening, will explore the flavours, ingredients and methods of the Northeast states, as well as the influences on these by neighbouring countries such as Nepal, China, and

It would have a bar, a terrace at the front, and an intimate, 12-cover garden room downstairs.

Using seasonal and locally-sourced British produce where possible, signature starters will include the likes of Kachela Maas a inspired venison tartare with mustard oil mayonnaise, naan crouton and onions, with mains such as Samundri Khazana Alleppey a dish of pan seared seafood, Alleppey sauce and smoked cabbage poriyal.

Desserts will also showcase unique Indian flavours with the likes of a Chocolate Rasmalai, a milk-based dessert popular in and neighbouring countries.

Expert mixologists at the bar will create signature cocktails such as "Roast Banana Old Fashioned", made from Tandoor-roasted banana with cinnamon, orange and pecan bitters.

"Kanishka's 'World of Imagination' puts the mixing in the hands of the drinker, allowing customers to create their own highball drink from a menu of herb and spice distillates, mixed with a choice of naturally flavoured tonic waters and their spirit of choice," a restaurant said.

"For something stronger, an extensive whisky menu showcases over 50 types of whisky, with a unique selection sourced from India," the added.

Kochhar first hit the spotlight upon winning a star at the acclaimed Tamarind diner in London's posh Mayfair in 2001. He left to open Benares nearby in 2002, which was awarded its own star four years later. He is also a regular on television cookery shows as an expert and a cookery book author.

Kanishka will mark his first venture with Tina English, an innovator of London's Indian dining scene, and claims to be inspired by the ancient Indian ruler's use of Buddhist values of including kindness, fairness, honesty, humbleness and a sense of equality.

The said: "These themes are explored through the interiors, designed by with the aim of creating a nostalgic sense of ritual and tradition.

"Guests will be greeted by whimsical topiary elephants and an antique front door, whilst inside will feature verdant foliage against calming shades of blue and intricate beaded details.

