British minister suspended for manhandling protester

A British was suspended on Friday after he was filmed physically removing a climate change protester from a dinner in

accosted the female activist as she walked towards Phillip Hammond, pushing her against a column before frogmarching her out of the room.

Theresa May's office said it had suspended the junior minister.

"The has seen the footage and she found it very concerning," Downing Street said.

"He will be suspended as a minister while investigations take place." Police said they were following up on a "small number" reports of an assault.

activist Areeba Hamid said she was "shocked at the footage of an elected assaulting one of our peaceful protesters".

Field told that he "deeply" regretted his actions, saying that "in the confusion many guests understandably felt threatened and when one protester rushed past me towards the top table".

"There was no security present and I was for a split-second genuinely worried she might have been armed." The has referred himself to the for investigation.

called Field's actions "unacceptable" and urged him to "consider his position".

called the footage "so, so awful" while fellow said it was "horrific" and called for Field to be sacked or suspended.

But argued that "the woman clearly was trying to create a fuss" and that "most viewers would say it's good that she didn't succeed".

said 40 of its activists had interrupted the event.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)