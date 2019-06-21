Russia frees Chechen activist for top rights group

Chechen activist walked free on Friday after being granted from a sentence for drugs possession that prompted international condemnation.

Titiyev, the 61-year-old of the Chechen branch of Russian group Memorial, was arrested in January last year, accused of possessing a marijuana-like substance.

is one of a few groups to continue operations in Chechnya, a region under tight control of strongman where activists have been beaten up and killed.

In March Titiyev was sentenced to four years in a penal colony but was granted this month.

Emerging from prison in the Chechen town of Argun, Titiyev said he "had never ceased his work on human rights," said Oleg Orlov, a representative who was among those welcoming him.

"We're all happy that our colleague is finally free," said Orlov, while adding Tityev will probably not be able to continue working in as before.

"I think it's hardly possible he could work here," Orlov said, while adding that Titiyev will "definitely continue at Memorial" and the group will continue work in "in a different way."



Titiyev has gone to stay with his brother, Orlov and his said.

"He missed his loved ones a lot and wants to go home," said Dubrovina.

The group highlights human rights violations and has specifically accused Kadyrov of heading a totalitarian regime that uses kidnapping and torture.

Chechen leader Kadyrov wrote on that he "welcomed" the decision to free Titiyev.

Titiyev's release comes a week after dropped drug charges against after a huge public outcry, with authorities acknowledging police evidence did not stand up.

Kremlin critics say drug charges are routinely used to silence rights workers and activists.

While Titiyev and Golunov's cases are a cause for celebration, they do not signal any wider change, cautioned Dubrovina.

"The release of two people can't be called a trend, because a huge number of people who have had drugs planted on them are in jail," she said.

"It's very good that they freed Titiyev but it would be good if the practice of planting drugs ended."



Titiyev and his supporters have linked his case to his investigations into the secretive prison system of a region notorious for rights abuses.

"He has always said it is linked to his activity as of It's persecution for his activities," said Dubrovina.

