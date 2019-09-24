JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Red Dot Design Award Winner iBall's Musi Twins Now Available on Amazon

HC to hear Adani's plea on Mumbai airport's SA firm share on Sep 30
Business Standard

British parliament to resume on Wednesday: speaker

AFP  |  London 

House of Commons speaker John Bercow on Tuesday said that Britain's parliament will prepare to resume proceedings on Wednesday after the Supreme Court ruled Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend it unlawful.

"I have instructed the House authorities to undertake such steps as are necessary to ensure that the House of Commons sits tomorrow and that it does so at 11:30am (1030 GMT)," Bercow told reporters outside parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 24 2019. 17:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU