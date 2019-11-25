BSES discoms, Ola Electric Mobility to set up battery swapping stations

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

BSES power discoms — BYPL and BRPL — will set up battery swapping stations in the city for two and three wheelers in collaboration with Ola Electric Mobility, officials said on Monday.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed recently between the BSES discoms and Ola Electric Mobility for setting up battery swapping stations at identified locations in south, west, central and east Delhi areas, a BSES spokesperson said.

Co-founder of Ola Electric Mobility, Ankit Jain said the agreement will augment company's efforts for laying a strong foundation to enable smooth functioning of Electric Vehicles (EVs) across the country by creating a widespread network of charging solutions that vehicle owners and operators can rely on.

"As part of the agreement, Ola Electric will manage and operate these stations through a cloud based software system. On its part, BSES will facilitate in identification of strategic locations for battery swapping (and charging) stations, depending on the optimum usage and potential of electric vehicles in the area," he said.

The agreement, valid for a period of three years, will hasten adoption of electric vehicles in the city. The owners of electric vehicles (two and three wheelers and e rickshaws) will be able to avail the services at these stations, he said.
