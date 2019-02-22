Budget session of Mizoram Assembly from March 12

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Aizawl 

The budget session of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly would begin from March 12, officials said Friday.

Assembly Secretary S R Zokhuma told PTI that the calendar of the coming session would be finalised at a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), chaired by Assembly Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo.

The BAC is likely to hold its meeting on March 4, he added.

It would be the first session of the state legislature after the Mizo National Front (MNF) government came to power in the election to the 40-member House held on November 28 last year.

First Published: Fri, February 22 2019. 16:35 IST

