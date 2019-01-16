Bulls taken to theatre to watch Ajith starrer; turned away

: Ajith starrer 'Viswasam' is running to packed houses, but none expected bulls at a theatre, led by die hard fans of the

Owners of Mayandi theatre at Usilampatti theatre were flabbergasted when the fans turned up to watch the film, with their richly decorated bulls on 'Mattu Pongal' (worshipping of cattle) day.

On this day, cattle owners bathe their cattle, decorate and garland them and worship them as a mark of gratitude for helping them earn their livelihood.

However the personnel manning the theatre explained to them that the bulls could not be allowed in a theatre, following which the disppainted fans went back to their villages, theatre officials said.

