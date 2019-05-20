Bypolls to 17 local body seats in Rajasthan on June 10: EC

election commission on Monday announced the bypoll schedule for 17 local body seats in 11 districts of the state.

Polling on three wards of two municipal councils and 14 wards of 13 municipalities will be held on June 10, an release said here.

The 10 districts where bypolls will be held are Alwar, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bundi, Churu, Dholpur, Hanumangarh, Jaipur, Karauli, and Sri Ganganagar, it said.

The Model Code of Conduct will come into effect after the notification on May 27, the said.

Nomination papers can be filed till May 30. Scrutiny of papers will be done on May 31 and names can be withdrawn by June 3 while election symbols will be allotted on June 4, the release said.

Counting of votes will be done on June 12, it added.

