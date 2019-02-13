Cabinet approves leasing out DMS' 1.61-acre land to set up Kisan Mandi in Delhi

The Cabinet Wednesday approved leasing out 1.61 acres of land at in the national capital to the government body SFAC for setting up a ' Mandi', a platform that will benefit organisations (FPOs) as well as consumers.

The land, owned by state-run Milk Scheme (DMS), will be leased out to the Small Farmers Agribusiness Consortium (SFAC), an official statement said.

The lease will be for a period of 30 years with effect from September 10, 2014 to September 9, 2044, with the lease rent of Rs 100 per month with annual increase of 10 per cent per annum from September 10, 2014, it said.

The lease rent will be payable in advance for the whole year in the beginning of the calender year latest by January 31.

" will also offer direct supply through on a franchises model," the statement said.

A beginning will be made by offering staple produce such as potato and onion through selected kiosks of the DMS. The will also have provision for and direct marketing through call centres, it said.

Only registered FPOs/Grower Associations will be allowed to offer fresh produce for sale on this platform.

Organisations, retailers, wholesalers, hotels and catering institutions, resident welfare associations and ordinary consumers can buy from this platform, with no agents/middlemen involved.

There will be no commission charged on the transaction in the proposed Kisan either from sellers or buyers and FPOs will pay a small service charge for the use of facilities such as godowns and cold storage.

The setting up of a will provide an additional, marketing channel/platform to FPOs and for direct sale of fruits and vegetables to in Delhi- for the benefit of farmers as well as consumers, the government added.

