Business Standard

Cache of arms recovered in Palamau

Press Trust of India  |  Ranchi 

CRPF personnel along with the Jharkhand Police recovered a cache of arms during a search operation in Palamau district on Wednesday, a police officer said.

The joint team, during a search operation at Bagsara hill, recovered four IEDs, five country-made rifles, one revolver, three 12-bore guns, 11 packets of gelatin sticks, 250-metre detonating chord and 200-metre electric wire, he said.

The recovery happened under the jurisdiction of Pipra police station, the police officer said.

First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 22:00 IST

