Cache of arms recovered in Palamau

CRPF personnel along with the Jharkhand Police recovered a cache of arms during a search operation in Palamau district on Wednesday, a police officer said.
The joint team, during a search operation at Bagsara hill, recovered four IEDs, five country-made rifles, one revolver, three 12-bore guns, 11 packets of gelatin sticks, 250-metre detonating chord and 200-metre electric wire, he said.
The recovery happened under the jurisdiction of Pipra police station, the police officer said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
