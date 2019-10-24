Cadila Healthcare receives US FDA approval for schizophrenia drug

-
Drug firm Cadila Healthcare on Thursday said it has received approval from the USFDA for Haloperidol Decanoate injection used in treatment of schizophrenia.
The product will be manufactured at Liva Pharma's manufacturing facility at Vadodara, Cadila Healthcare said in a BSE filing.
Haloperidol is used in the treatment of schizophrenia and for the control of tics and vocal utterances of Tourette syndrome.
