Calicut beat Kochi 5-0 in Pro Volleyball League

-
ALSO READ
Olympic gold medallist David Lee to headline first Pro Volleyball League auction
Kochi Blue Spikers beat Ahmedabad Defenders 3-2 in Pro Volleyball League
Ranjit Singh emerges as top pick in inaugural Pro Volleyball League player auction
Pro Volleyball League: Kochi Blue Spikers beat U Mumba Volley 4-1
Calicut Heroes beat Chennai Spartans 4-1 in Pro Volleyball League
-
Skipper Jerome Vinith guided Calicut Heroes to a dominating 5-0 win over Kochi Blue Spikers on the eighth day of the Pro Volleyball League here Saturday.
Calicut registered a bonus point after beating Kochi 15-11, 15-9, 15-14, 15-13, 15-10 in a lop-sided contest in front of a packed house.
Jerome scored 16 points (14 spikes and 2 serves) for Calicut, while K Praveen Kumar put up a valiant effort for Kochi with 10 points (9 spikes and 1 block).
Ajith Lal and Vinith also became the leading scorers of spike points with 38 and 33 respectively from three matches.
Paul Lotman was adjudged the player of the match.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU