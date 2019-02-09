JUST IN
Calicut beat Kochi 5-0 in Pro Volleyball League

Press Trust of India  |  Kochi 

Skipper Jerome Vinith guided Calicut Heroes to a dominating 5-0 win over Kochi Blue Spikers on the eighth day of the Pro Volleyball League here Saturday.

Calicut registered a bonus point after beating Kochi 15-11, 15-9, 15-14, 15-13, 15-10 in a lop-sided contest in front of a packed house.

Jerome scored 16 points (14 spikes and 2 serves) for Calicut, while K Praveen Kumar put up a valiant effort for Kochi with 10 points (9 spikes and 1 block).

Ajith Lal and Vinith also became the leading scorers of spike points with 38 and 33 respectively from three matches.

Paul Lotman was adjudged the player of the match.

First Published: Sat, February 09 2019. 22:05 IST

