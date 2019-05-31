Casino firm staff abuse MLA during anti-encroachment drive

Staff of an off-shore casino allegedly hurled at MLA Atanasio Monserratte Friday when he accompanied civic officials during an anti- encroachment drive.

The company had allegedly encroached on a footpath.

Workers of the civic body went to the spot Friday to clear it. and Monserratte were with them.

"Suddenly, staff of the casino company arrived at the spot and started abusing Monserratte and others. They tried to disrupt the work," Madkaikar told

Some company employees even rushed at Monserratte while abusing him, he alleged.

The Corporation of City of (CCP), the civic body, has undertaken a drive to clear encroachments of off- shore casinos anchored in the

Monserratte, elected this month in the assembly by-election, had promised to remove off-shore casinos from the river within hundred days.

ordered police to probe Friday's incident and file a report.

Condemning the attack, Deputy Vijai Sardesai said no one has the right to an elected

"On the whole, I am of the opinion that casino industry cannot be stopped but they should be regulated and attempts should be made them to shift them to the land," he said.

Six off-shore casino vessels are operating in the Mandovi at present.

