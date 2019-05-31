UP teen set on fire, battling for life

A 14-year-old girl is battling for life after being allegedly set on fire in Uttar Pradesh's district by a man who was upset over a past relationship between his sister and the victim's brother, police said.

The attack created tension between and Muslim communities at a village in Daurala area, 15 km north of city, as the victim and the accused belong to two different communities, the police said.

The man poured a bottle of kerosene over the girl while she was sleeping on the rooftop of her house with her parents on Wednesday night. The girl suffered 80 per cent burns and first taken to a district hospital and then referred to a hospital in Delhi, an said.

The police have registered a case but are yet to make an arrest. The youth presented himself before the police, claiming innocence, Daurala Circle said.

The police said some people have detained for questioning in connection with the case, Kumar said.

The two families had earlier slapped cases against each other after the accused's sister left home with the girl's brother last year.

