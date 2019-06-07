Casio India Announces Tiger Shroff as the G-Shock India Brand Ambassador

/ -- The partnership is a combination of the brand's ideology of toughness, style and attitude



Casio India, has announced as the for its popular range of G-Shock watches. The perfectly emulates the brand's values of combined with style and attitude that resonate with the youth of today. As part of the engagement, Casio will launch the campaign #ChallengeTheLimits across different touch points including television, media, digital and social.

Announcing the association, Kulbhushan Seth, Vice-President, Casio said, " is one of the most promising newcomers of this generation. Within a short time span, he has made a mark for himself and stands as a stylish youth icon. His spirit of constantly challenging himself - be it his fitness regime or portrayal of roles is in perfect alignment with the ethos. We are thrilled with this association and have an exciting line-up of activities, taking forward our campaign #ChallengeTheLimits."



He further added, "The collaboration is even more special as G-Shock has completed 35 years of and innovation this year. G-Shock has always trotted the innovation footsteps and we view this collaboration as a crucial step in strengthening the G-Shock community in "Speaking on his new role and affinity for the brand, Brand said, "It feels great to be associated with a brand that is a true reflection of my identity. While I like my watch to support me in my constantly challenging fitness routine, it should also add to my everyday style statement and what better than sporting a statement G-Shock. Today's youth are highly enthusiastic about the brands they sport, and the values attached to them. G-Shock watches stand for their and style quotient which is aspirational for the youth of today."The G-Shock category has always been resilient with strength and style, which has been the urban man's passion. Casio has consistently kept up with unique innovations in their G-Shock watches, introducing cutting-edge technology in them. The brands most recent innovation with the range includes the structure that protects modules with a carbon-fibre reinforced resin case. This new technology makes the G-Shock watches tougher than before. Designed for the challenging enthusiasts of today, the G-Shock is one of the most loved watch brands by the youth that supports their active lifestyle.

About Casio



Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd.(CIC) has been operating in India since 1996 and has established the distribution channel as well as the brand for most of its products. Ltd, Japan, the parent company of CIC is engaged into and of various throughout the world.

Casio India's range of products include sales and of Handheld Calculators, Desktop Calculators, Scientific Calculators, Printing Calculators, Label Printers, Laser-LED based green Projectors, Wrist Watches, Clocks and EMI (Electronic Musical Instruments). The company has also established service centres across the country to provide Today, Casio is known for its reliable product quality and exemplary innovations and is one of the world's most recognized brands due to its vast product range.

For more information, please visit: https://www.casio-intl.com/in/en/ .

