Casio India Announces Tiger Shroff as the G-Shock India Brand Ambassador

-
ALSO READ
V-Nourish ropes in Shah Rukh Khan as brand ambassador
Lucknow based Punjab Jewellers and Sons announce restructuring plans
Venus Creme Bar launches #MeraDeshMeriZemmedari campaign
Venus Creme Bar asks citizens to vote in #MeraDeshMeriZemmedari campaign
Cremica joins hands with french company Maison Routin to foray into beverages segment
-
/ -- The partnership is a splendid combination of the brand's ideology of toughness, style and attitude
Casio India, has announced Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff as the brand ambassador for its popular range of G-Shock watches. The actor perfectly emulates the brand's values of toughness combined with style and attitude that resonate with the youth of today. As part of the brand ambassador engagement, Casio will launch the campaign #ChallengeTheLimits across different touch points including television, media, digital and social.
Announcing the association, Kulbhushan Seth, Vice-President, Casio India said, "Tiger Shroff is one of the most promising newcomers of this generation. Within a short time span, he has made a mark for himself and stands as a stylish youth icon. His spirit of constantly challenging himself - be it his fitness regime or portrayal of roles is in perfect alignment with the brand ethos. We are thrilled with this association and have an exciting line-up of activities, taking forward our campaign #ChallengeTheLimits."
He further added, "The collaboration is even more special as G-Shock has completed 35 years of toughness and innovation this year. G-Shock has always trotted the innovation footsteps and we view this collaboration as a crucial step in strengthening the G-Shock community in India."
Speaking on his new role and affinity for the brand, Brand Ambassador Tiger Shroff said, "It feels great to be associated with a brand that is a true reflection of my identity. While I like my watch to support me in my constantly challenging fitness routine, it should also add to my everyday style statement and what better than sporting a statement G-Shock. Today's youth are highly enthusiastic about the brands they sport, and the values attached to them. G-Shock watches stand for their toughness and style quotient which is aspirational for the youth of today."
The G-Shock category has always been resilient with strength and style, which has been the urban man's passion. Casio has consistently kept up with unique innovations in their G-Shock watches, introducing cutting-edge technology in them. The brands most recent innovation with the range includes the Carbon Core Guard structure that protects modules with a carbon-fibre reinforced resin case. This new technology makes the G-Shock watches tougher than before. Designed for the challenging enthusiasts of today, the G-Shock is one of the most loved watch brands by the youth that supports their active lifestyle.
About Casio India
Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd.(CIC) has been operating in India since 1996 and has established the distribution channel as well as the brand for most of its products. Casio Computer Co. Ltd, Japan, the parent company of CIC is engaged into manufacturing and marketing of various consumer products throughout the world.
Casio India's range of products include sales and marketing of Handheld Calculators, Desktop Calculators, Scientific Calculators, Printing Calculators, Label Printers, Laser-LED based green Projectors, Wrist Watches, Clocks and EMI (Electronic Musical Instruments). The company has also established service centres across the country to provide after-sales-services. Today, Casio is known for its reliable product quality and exemplary innovations and is one of the world's most recognized brands due to its vast product range.
For more information, please visit: https://www.casio-intl.com/in/en/ .
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU