CBDT exempts non-resident corporates from TCS on remittances, tour packages

-
ALSO READ
TCS Q1 review: Brokerages caution against early signs of demand slowdown
Income tax rules: Here are the changes in rules from July 1, 2022
TCS Q4 result today: Here are top brokerage expectations on its performance
TCS Q1 results to set stage for IT earnings
Taxpayers fear notices due to AIS discrepancies; CBDT says unfounded
-
The income tax department has exempted non-resident corporate entities and firms not having a permanent establishment or a fixed place of business in India from 5 per cent TCS on foreign remittances and tour packages.
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has notified changes to I-T rules and expanded the scope of exemption (that was previously available only to non-resident individuals) under section 206(1G) of the I-T Act.
Section 206C(1G) was introduced by Finance Act, 2020, effective October 2020 to keep a tab on forex spends by persons resident in India. The provision requires tax to be collected at source (TCS) at the rate of 5 per cent on foreign remittances of Rs 7 lakh or more under the Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS) of RBI.
The TCS was to be deducted by domestic tour operators on money received from non-resident Indians visiting India and booking their overseas tour package from the country.
AMRG & Associates Director (Corporate & International Tax) Om Rajpurohit said by expanding the scope of the exemption (that was previously available only to non-resident individuals) under section 206(1G) from an 'Individual' to a 'Person', the CBDT has effectively also exempted the corporate entities, firm, LLP, etc. that are not residents and do not have a permanent establishment from TCS obligations, which appeared to be discriminatory against other categories of persons.
"This will result in a lower compliance burden for non-residents and gather more confidence in the Indian tax laws that accommodate the foreign entities," Rajpurohit added.
Yeeshu Sehgal, Head of Tax Markets, AKM Global, said the LRS scheme of RBI by its nature is only available to the resident individuals including minors up to USD 2,50,000 per financial year (April-March).
"Tax Collected at Source is at the rate of 5 per cent on any amount or aggregate of amounts being remitted outside India under LRS was effective from October 2020. The exclusion for non-resident buyers (whether buying overseas tour programme packages or sending money outside India) who do not have a Permanent Establishment (PE) in India for the applicability of section 206C(1G) shall ease the procedural barriers for such non-residents with no PE in India and remove ambiguities on the same," Sehgal added.
Aravind Srivatsan, Tax Leader, Nangia Andersen LLP, said domestic tour operators who were increasingly being used by non-residents had the dilemma of collecting such TCS and administer the provisions of this section, the non-residents meanwhile had the dilemma of dealing with inability to claim credit for TCS since they had no obligation to file tax returns in India. Accordingly, as part of post pandemic relief a notification was issued on 30th March, 2022 providing exclusion to non-residents visiting India.
"Now with this notification, issued in suppression of the earlier notification, the scope of exemption has been broad based to also exempt collection of TCS from non-residents who do not have a PE in India, which could include corporate and professional firms who were availing of such services," Srivatsan said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU