JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Indian-American motel owner thought she was not going to survive the 7.1 California quake

Rahul appears before Patna court, accuses Modi govt of hounding dissenters
Business Standard

CBI searches at residence, office of recently sacked I-T Commissioner

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The CBI carried out searches at Noida residence and office of sacked Income Tax Commissioner S K Srivastava, officials said Saturday.

The search started Friday and is still continuing, they said.

Sources in the agency have said the searches were initiated after registering a case against him for alleged cheating, forgery and obtaining undue favours.

Srivastava was among several Income Tax officers who were retired by the government recently.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, July 06 2019. 14:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU