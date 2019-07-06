CBI searches at residence, office of recently sacked I-T Commissioner

The CBI carried out searches at Noida residence and office of sacked Income Tax Commissioner S K Srivastava, officials said Saturday.

The search started Friday and is still continuing, they said.

Sources in the agency have said the searches were initiated after registering a case against him for alleged cheating, forgery and obtaining undue favours.

Srivastava was among several Income Tax officers who were retired by the government recently.

