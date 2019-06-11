Central team to visit Bihar on June 12 to assist state in containment of AES, JE

The Centre has constituted a multi-specialist high-level team which will visit on Wednesday to assist the in containment and management of the rising cases of Acute Syndrome (AES) in and Japanese (JE) in

Harsh Vardhan, who reviewed the status of and JE cases in Tuesday, said he met recently and assured him of full support and assistance by the Centre.

Elaborating on the support being extended to state Vardhan said, "A multi-specialist high-level team has been constituted by the ministry which will reach on Wednesday."



Experts comprising those from for Disease Control (NCDC), National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP), (ICMR), AIIMS, are part of the central team and will review the surge in cases of encephalopathy or and assist the state in containment operations.

This is in addition to a team which is already stationed in The team has visited various hospitals to assess the situation and support the

Currently, and hospital, has reported 22 cases of fever, hypoglycemia and unconsciousness, of which 11 have been admitted on Tuesday, the ministry said.

No death has been reported due to hypoglycemia on Tuesday, it said in a statement.

Vardhan said the is coordinating with the for distribution of with glucose in meals to prevent development of

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)