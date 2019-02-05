Centre asks Bengal govt to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Kolkata Police chief

-
The Centre Tuesday asked the West Bengal government to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar for indiscipline and violation of service rules.
The Union Home Ministry, which is the cadre controlling authority of the Indian Police Service officers in the country, has asked the West Bengal Chief Secretary to initiate the process.
In a communication on Tuesday, the Home Ministry said that as per information received by it, Kumar sat in a dharna along with some police officers with Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee which is prima facie in contravention of the extant provisions of the All India Services (Conduct) rules, 1968 and All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, .
