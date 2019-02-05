Centre asks Bengal govt to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Kolkata Police chief

The Centre Tuesday asked the government to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the Police for indiscipline and violation of service rules.

The Union Home Ministry, which is the cadre controlling authority of the officers in the country, has asked the Chief Secretary to initiate the process.

In a communication on Tuesday, the said that as per information received by it, Kumar sat in a dharna along with some police officers with of Mamata Banerjee which is prima facie in contravention of the extant provisions of the All India Services (Conduct) rules, 1968 and All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, .

