Centre not adopting step-motherly stance towards Pondy: AIADMK

The AIADMK Wednesday said the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre was not adopting a step- motherly stance against as had been frequently alleged by the V

"The has failed to submit specific plans and projects to the Centre for allocation of funds," of the wing in Puducherry, A Anbalagan told reporters here.

He said the Centre was not adopting a step-motherly attitude towards the union territory and added without doing anything on his part had beencriticising the

Terming as "high drama" the chief minister's recent six-day long dharna in front of the Raj Nivas here, Anbalagan said nothing had been achieved by it.

He said the alliance forged by the AIADMK, BJP and PMK to fight the coming "is oriented towards welfare of the people" and added that it would win all the 40 seats in and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)