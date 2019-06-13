Centres asks Assam, Bihar to expedite projs; fast-track land acquisition

Reviewing highway projects in and Bihar, the Centre has asked states to expedite land acquisition to fast-track schemes, an has said.

The instructions were given during a review meeting held by Road Transport and Highways with Chief and PWD here.

(PWD) Minister of Bihar, Nand Kishore Yadav has also called upon the minister to discuss the projects in the state.

"Highway projects in both the states were reviewed in meetings with the minister. Assuring the (state) ministers to expedite the projects, Gadkari asked them to ensure faster land acquisition in the states as projects are often stuck due to delays in the same," the present in the meeting said.

The government has recently approved a number of projects for both the states.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)