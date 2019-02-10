Chandrababu Naidu to sit on hunger strike in Delhi on Monday demanding special status for AP

TDP and N Chandrababu will sit on a day-long hunger strike in the national capital on Monday demanding special status for his state and fulfilment of commitments made by the Centre under the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

The had walked out the BJP-led NDA last year protesting the "injustice" done to after its bifurcation.

will stage the 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' (a day-long protest for justice) at the Bhavan in the national capital from 8 am to 8 pm on Monday. He will also submit a memorandum to of India on February 12, an official statement said.

The will sit on a hunger strike along with his ministers, party MLAs, MLCs and MPs. Members of state employee associations, social organisations and student organisations will also join the fast, it said.

is scheduled to pay tributes to at Raj Ghat and also to the at the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan before sitting on the hunger strike. of several opposition parties are expected to extend their solidarity to the Andhra Pradesh chief minister's protest, the statement said.

It may be noted that Naidu had staged an indefinite fast at the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in October 2013, demanding that if a separate state is carved out of then unified Andhra Pradesh, both should get equal justice. He was forcibly shifted to the fifth day after his health deteriorated.

Last year, the had observed fast on his birthday on April 20 demanding special status for the state.

After quitting the NDA in March last year, the TDP had also moved a 'no-confidence motion' in the Monsoon session of Parliament in July 2018, which was defeated.

