Charlize Theron praises Time's Up movement

Theron lauded the movement, saying the campaign has stirred up conversation about gender dynamics, which was long overdue.

The 43-year-old actor, who is a vocal supporter of #MeToo, said she has noticed the shift in the film industry firsthand.

"Since Time's Up, I've been in meetings and on set and there's not a moment that there isn't a conversation happening. We've recognised that it's going to get ugly and now it's about who has the tenacity to see it through.

"We're in pre-production on a film right now and we've worked really hard to make everyone very aware that the industry needs to change," Theron told Elle magazine.

The "Mad Max: Fury Road" star emphasised on evolving with times and providing greater opportunities, irrespective of gender.

"We need to start hiring differently and we need to create opportunities for a gender-neutral set," she added.

