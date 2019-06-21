Children, volunteers present facets of yoga in Puducherry

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Puducherry 

Over 3,000 children from various schools and around 300 volunteers of different associations here presented a demonstration on facets of yoga during the International Yoga Day celebrations Friday.

Territorial chief secretary Ashwani Kumar and officials of the Health and Education Departments were among those who participated on the occasion.

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy were away in Delhi, hence could not be present at the observance of the yoga day here.

Pondicherry University organised the yoga day with the participation of students. Vice-Chancellor of the university Gurmeet Singh and its registrar B Chitra were among those who took part.

The Vice-Chancellor presented prizes to students proficient in various competitions on yoga.

First Published: Fri, June 21 2019. 18:15 IST

