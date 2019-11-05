JUST IN
Ram Vilas Paswan's son Chirag to be new Lok Janshakti Party president

Chirag Paswan is the second term Lok Sabha member and has been the key decision maker in the party for a while

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Chirag Paswan, Ram Vilas Paswan
Chirag Paswan with his father Ram Vilas Paswan. Photo: PTI

Chirag Paswan was on Tuesday elected LJP president by the party's national executive, the party's outgoing chief and his father Ram Vilas Paswan said.

Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party president Paswan said that the decision was taken in the meeting of the national executive in Delhi.

The LJP, which primarily draws its support from a section of Dalits in Bihar, was founded by Ram Vilas Paswan, now 73, in 2000 and the wily leader has steered it through changing political scenarios by joining hands with parties with contrasting ideologies and support groups.

However, the loyalty of his vote bank to him meant that the LJP has been a sought-after partner for all major parties.

Chirag Paswan is the second term Lok Sabha member and has been the key decision maker in the party for a while.

"Chirag Paswan unanimously elected as LJP president by party's national executive," Ram Vilas Paswan said.
First Published: Tue, November 05 2019. 14:30 IST

