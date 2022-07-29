JUST IN

NTPC Q1 net profit rises 15% to Rs 3,978 cr; total income rises 43%
IOC posts net loss of Rs 1,993 cr in Q1 on fuel discounts, higher costs
Sony sees 3% rise in profit despite waning interest in video games
Zydus Wellness net profit rises 4.75% in second qtr to Rs 137.01 cr
HDFC Q1 profit jumps 22% YoY to Rs 3,669 crore, misses estimates
Amazon stock up 14% despite second consecutive quarterly loss; net sales up
Bajaj Finance jumps by 10%; most in two years as profit tops estimates
Apple sets June quarter record despite downturn, iPhone sales rise
RITES PAT rises 86% to Rs 145 crore in Q1FY23; operating revenue up by 70%
PNB net profit drops 70% YoY to Rs 308 crore in April-June quarter
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

Ashok Leyland posts net profit of Rs 96 cr in Q1; revenue more than doubles

Business Standard

Cipla Q1 net profit dips marginally to Rs 706 cr; revenue falls 2%

The Mumbai-based company had reported a net profit of Rs 710 crore in the April-June quarter of the last fisca

Topics
Cipla

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 
Cipla, Cipla logo, Cipla headquarters
Photo: Reuters

Drug major Cipla on Friday posted a marginal decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 706 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The Mumbai-based company had reported a net profit of Rs 710 crore in the April-June quarter of the last fiscal.

Total revenue from operations declined to Rs 5,375 crore in the June quarter as compared with Rs 5,504 crore in the year-ago period, Cipla said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of the company ended 1.08 per cent up at Rs 978.15 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Cipla

First Published: Fri, July 29 2022. 16:21 IST

`
.