Cipla Q1 net profit dips marginally to Rs 706 cr; revenue falls 2%

Drug major on Friday posted a marginal decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 706 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The Mumbai-based company had reported a net profit of Rs 710 crore in the April-June quarter of the last fiscal.

Total revenue from operations declined to Rs 5,375 crore in the June quarter as compared with Rs 5,504 crore in the year-ago period, said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of the company ended 1.08 per cent up at Rs 978.15 apiece on the BSE.

