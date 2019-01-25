CISF jawans learning to use 'gulels' to tackle monkey menace at Taj Mahal

The CISF personnel manning the Mahal here are having to undergo training to use a novel weapon - 'gulels' (catapults), to tackle menace of a different type - that of monkeys.

Commandant Braj Bhushan Singh told that constables are being trained to use catapults to ward off monkeys from attacking and biting tourists.

"The monkeys have been posing a huge problem here. Many tourists have been injured in attacks. Our jawans are being trained to use catapults to shoo them away," he said.

A local wildlife activist, armed with the provisions of the Wildlife Act, 1972, however, has come in simians' defence.

As per the Act, monkeys are protected species and no physical harm can be inflicted on them, said activist

Ved Gautam, a tourist guide, however, said, "We have seen some CISF jawans with catapults, but they have neither harmed monkeys nor used stones to target them."



has been in due to simians' menace for the last six months, as attacks have resulted in several deaths and injuries to people.

"The hospitals here almost daily receive at least one serious case of attack. The municipal corporation has failed to find a solution to this menace," said Mukesh Jain, a functionary of the Satyamev Jayate Trust, that had financially supported several programmes to sterilise monkeys and transfer them to forests.

The city of has been facing the monkey menace for quite some time.

Last November, a monkey had snatched a 12-day-old infant from the arms of his mother and killed the baby on the outskirts of

This was on November 12. Just days later, monkeys were blamed for the death of a 58-year-old woman.

On November 22, an Italian tourist was attacked by a monkey near the western gate of Mahal.

