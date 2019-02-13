Citizenship Bill destined lapse celebrated

Movement Against Constitution Amendment Bill (MACAB), a platform of six tribal organisations in Tripura, Wednesday expressed its pleasure as the could not be tabled on the last day in and hence destined to lapse.

Sunil Debbarma, of Tribal Student Federation (TSF) Wednesday said, We are delighted, because due to collective movement of different organisations and political parties in the country, BJP government had to lapse the bill.

TSF is one of the constituent of the MACAB and six of their activists sustained during an agitation against the bill at Madhabbari in West district, about 20 km from here on January 9 last.

He said, MACAB would organize a victory rally here on February 18 next, where all the constituents of MACAB, many NGOs and members would gather.

Debbarma also thanked Rahul Gandhi, and JD(U) chief and Shiv Sena Uddav Thakre and other leaders for their movement against the Bill.

The MACAB was formed with the bodies like National Council of (NCT), Indigenous Nationalist Party of (INPT), Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT- Tupraha), (TSF) and Schedule Tribe cell of opposition

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)