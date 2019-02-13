Citizenship Bill destined lapse celebrated

-
Movement Against Constitution Amendment Bill (MACAB), a platform of six tribal organisations in Tripura, Wednesday expressed its pleasure as the Citizenship Amendment Bill could not be tabled on the last day in Rajya Sabha and hence destined to lapse.
Sunil Debbarma, General Secretary of Tribal Student Federation (TSF) Wednesday said, We are delighted, because due to collective movement of different organisations and political parties in the country, BJP government had to lapse the bill.
TSF is one of the constituent of the MACAB and six of their activists sustained bullet injuries during an agitation against the bill at Madhabbari in West Tripura district, about 20 km from here on January 9 last.
He said, MACAB would organize a victory rally here on February 18 next, where all the constituents of MACAB, many NGOs and civil society members would gather.
Debbarma also thanked Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Bihar chief minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and Shiv Sena president Uddav Thakre and other leaders for their movement against the Bill.
The MACAB was formed with the bodies like National Council of Tripura (NCT), Indigenous Nationalist Party of Tripura (INPT), Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT- Tupraha), Tribal Student Federation (TSF) and Schedule Tribe cell of opposition Congress.
