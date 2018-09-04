COA clears BCCI acting president's Asia Cup trip, officials surprised

In a shift from their much-publicised stance, the (COA) has sanctioned a 10-day trip of CK to watch the upcoming Asia Cup in UAE, starting September 15.

While there had been a convention of senior office-bearers travelling for tournaments at board's expense, the COA, in one of its directives, had made it clear that unless the acting president, acting secretary, or are doing board's work, no tours will be sanctioned.

Accordingly, and Rahul Johri's UK trip was cut short by the COA even though they had gone for ICC meeting in in May.

The officials wanted to watch a couple of matches but were ticked off by the COA in no uncertain terms that if there is no work, there is no need to hang around.

In fact, the COA has time and again raised questions about Amitabh's foreign trips and per diem (daily allowance) of USD 750 (Rs 53,000 per day approx).

However, with Khanna's trip being cleared by the COA, the questions that are being asked in headquarters is that COA is applying different yardsticks for different people.

" is Indian board's at the His expenses are entirely being borne by the ACC and he is going to be there for at the maximum three days. There are seven staffers who are going there purely for work and helping out in smooth conduct of the tournament. Their expenses are also being borne by the ACC," a senior BCCI said.

"Our only question to COA is what is the purpose of BCCI president's visit. Since they have only issued directive that barring work, no office bearer should undertake any travelling assignment," the questioned.

Khanna, in his defence, said that there are no such rules that can prevent him from watching Asia Cup.

"Firstly, I have not decided on my date of travel. Secondly, these are all false allegations that this is a joy trip. I am the BCCI and well within my rights to watch a tournament. I don't see anything illegal happening. Have I committed any crime," added.

It is learnt that COA has agreed to sanction Khanna's trip as he has travelled the least among the three office bearers. The only time he travelled overseas was during in England.

With the BCCI elections tentatively scheduled to be held in the last week of November, the Asia Cup will be the last for in his capacity as the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)