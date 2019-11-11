JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

WhatsApp snooping: Whom did you meet, Chhattisgarh Police ask Israel's NSO
Business Standard

Coal India Q2 net rises 14% to Rs 3,522 cr; income falls to Rs 22,012 cr

The company's net profit stood at Rs 3,084.54 crore in the year-ago period

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Coal India Q2 net rises 14% to Rs 3,522 cr; income falls to Rs 22,012 cr

State-run Coal India on Monday reported a 14 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,522.7 crore for the quarter ended September.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 3,084.54 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

Its total income, however, declined to Rs 22,012.94 crore in the July-September quarter of financial year 2019-20 from Rs 23,486.35 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal.

Despite the fall in total income, Coal India's net profit increased as its tax outgo declined significantly to Rs 754.25 crore from Rs 2,031.71 crore in the year-ago quarter.
First Published: Mon, November 11 2019. 22:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU