Delhi shivers, cold persists in UP as IMD predicts rain on New Year's Eve

Dry weather persisted in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday while cold wave intensified in most parts of the state, the Met office said.

According to the meteorological department, rain is likely to lash eastern and western parts of the state on December 31 and January 1, 2020.

Moderate to dense fog occurred at many places with very dense fog occurring at isolated places over the state, the department said.

Weather is most likely to remain dry and cold while shallow to moderate fog is very likely at few places over the state on Monday, the department stated.

Rain is very likely at isolated places over western Uttar Pradesh and weather is most likely to remain dry over eastern Uttar Pradesh on December 31.

are very likely at isolated places over the state on January 1, 2020.