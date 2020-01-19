JUST IN
Cold morning in Delhi, min temp stands at 7 deg C

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The national capital experienced a cold Sunday morning recording a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

The maximum temperature stood at 16.7 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal while humidity levels oscillated between 65 to 100 per cent, the meteorological department said.

By 11 am, the air quality index of Delhi ranged from 335 or 'very poor' at Anand Vihar to 293 or 'poor' at ITO area, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy sky with moderate fog on Monday morning with the maximum and minimum temperatures hovering around 17 degrees Celsius and 6 degrees Celsius respectively.

