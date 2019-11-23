Colin Farrell will be great as The Penguin: Danny DeVito

Veteran actor Danny DeVito believes Colin Farrell will do a great job as The Penguin in Matt Reeves' "The Batman".

DeVito, who played the DC villain to Michael Keaton's Caped Crusader in Tim Burton's 1992 film "Batman Returns", said it would be "interesting" to see Farrell's take on the character.

"Colin's a great actor... He's a good friend of mine. I've known him for many years and I think he's going to do a great job as The Penguin. It's going to be really interesting to see his take on it," DeVito told ScreenRant.

"The Batman" will see Robert Pattinson in the title role, with Andy Serkis as Batman's loyal butler Alfred Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Paul Dano as The Riddler.

It is being billed as a grounded take on the Dark Knight and will feature many of Batman's villains.

"The Batman" will hit the theatres on June 25, 2021.

