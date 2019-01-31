Colombia bars entry to over 200 people for Maduro links: official

-
Colombia's government barred entry on Wednesday to more than 200 people linked to the Nicolas Maduro "dictatorship" in Venezuela, the migration authority said.
The decision forms part of the "measures taken by the Lima Group" of 14 mostly Latin American countries that are "looking for a peaceful solution to the crisis in Venezuela," said Migration Colombia.
