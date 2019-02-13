JUST IN
Conference on Global Health & Medical Tourism (GloHMT)

Press Trust of India  |  Kozhikode 

A four-day International Conference on Global Health and Medical Tourism will be held here from March 7.

The conference, organised by IIM Kozhikode, aims at creating a platform for industry and academia to interact, deliberate and create knowledge resources that will be useful to all stakeholders, a press release from the institute said.

Panel discussions on key segments, topics such as Global Health Scenario and Medical Tourism Issues in India, would be discussed at the conference.

The second phase of the global health conference,which is set to be held at Indian Institute of Health Management Research university in Jaipur from March 11-13, will witness various sessions and panel discussions on related topics along with a visit to a cultural village,the release said.

First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 17:45 IST

