Cong announces support to mahagathbandhan candidate in UP's Ballia

Press Trust of India  |  Ballia (UP) 

The Congress has announced its support to the SP-BSP-RLD alliance candidate Sanatan Pandey on this seat.

"We will support SP candidate Pandey as we did not have our candidate here. Our objective is to ensure defeat of the BJP candidate," Congress District president Sachidanand Tiwari told reporters here.

This Lok Sabha constituency goes to polls in the seventh and last phase of elections on Sunday.

First Published: Thu, May 16 2019. 19:16 IST

