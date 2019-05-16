Man arrested for allegedly killing step-father in Dwarka

A 20-year-old man was arrested by the police after he allegedly killed his step-father following a quarrel with him in Dwarka, officials said Thursday.

The accused - killed as he suspected that his step-father had bad intensions towards his younger sister, police said.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon.

The 45-year-old mother of the accused started living with a year after her husband passed away in 2011.

The woman also has a seven-year-old son from her Devender, a senior police said.

"A quarrel broke out between and his step-father over some issue. When the argument turned ugly, he took out a knife and attacked his step-father," the said.

After killing his step-father, called the police and informed them that he had killed his step-father.

The police thereafter took the accused into custody.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, the said.

A case has been registered and the accused has been arrested, he said.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that he suspected that Devender had bad intensions towards his 15-year-old sister, the officer said.

The deceased is a permanent resident of Aligarh and was staying here at Najafgarh, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)