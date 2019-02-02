Cong betraying the youths of Rajasthan: Rajendra Rathore

Deputy Leader of Opposition on Saturday accused the government in the state of betraying the unemployed youths.

said the unemployment allowance scheme has several riders, making many unemployed youths ineligible for it.

"The announced to raise monthly allowance of Rs 3,000 for boys and Rs 3,500 for girls but there are several 'ifs and buts' in the scheme and therefore all will not be benefitted," said.

"The has promised unemployment allowance to educated unemployed youths. In Rajasthan, every sixth persons is unemployed. There are nearly 33 lakh unemployed candidates who have studied upto senior secondary and if all such unemployed youths are given the allowance, the burden on the government would be of Rs 1,166 crore per month but the government is spending only Rs 2 crore per month," he told reporters at the BJP office here.

Rathore said has betrayed the youths. Similarly, he alleged, farmers plight was also being ignored.

"Farmers are getting for farming during night hours which is leading to their death due to cold but the government is not bothered. Eight such farmers have died due to cold conditions in the state," he alleged.

Talking about the union budget presented on Friday, Rathore said all the sectors have been covered and the budget will push development and welfare of people.

has announced to increase the monthly unemployment allowance for eligible graduate unemployed persons for two years. The revised allowance will be given from March 1.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)