Cong, JD(U) to vote against Citizenship Bill in Rajya Sabha: NESO

A platform of tribal student bodies of the north east Friday claimed that it had the support of different political parties, including the Congress, the JD(U), who have promised to vote against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 in the

The bill, which is being opposed by majority of the student bodies and state governments in the region, had been passed in Lok Sabha on January 8.

(NESO) said that a 15-member NESO delegation, led by its Samuel Jirwa, met Rahul Gandhi, Conrad Sangma, (United) Prashant Kishor, Trinamool Saugata Roy, among others during a visit to early this month to garner support against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

"All of them have assured us that they are with the indigenous people of and the north east... They have assured us that they will not allow the assault on the interests of the people of Some of them will go against the bill when it is tabled in the Rajya Sabha," Debbarma told newsmen here.

The delegation, he said, had also met chief at

"Thackeray assured us that he will talk to leaders of NCP, TRS and few other and try to convince them to be present in the session and vote against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill when it is tabled," the NESO said.

The bill seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, and after six years of residence in instead of 12 years which is the norm currently, even if they do not possess any document.

