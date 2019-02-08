Cong, JD(U) to vote against Citizenship Bill in Rajya Sabha: NESO

-
A platform of tribal student bodies of the north east Friday claimed that it had the support of different political parties, including the Congress, the JD(U), who have promised to vote against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 in the Rajya Sabha.
The bill, which is being opposed by majority of the student bodies and state governments in the region, had been passed in Lok Sabha on January 8.
North East Students Organisation (NESO) joint secretary Upendra Debbarma said that a 15-member NESO delegation, led by its chairman Samuel Jirwa, met Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Janata Dal (United) leader Prashant Kishor, Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Rawat among others during a visit to New Delhi early this month to garner support against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.
"All of them have assured us that they are with the indigenous people of Tripura and the north east... They have assured us that they will not allow the assault on the interests of the people of north east India. Some of them will go against the bill when it is tabled in the Rajya Sabha," Debbarma told newsmen here.
The delegation, he said, had also met Shiva Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at Mumbai.
"Thackeray assured us that he will talk to leaders of NCP, TRS and few other political parties and try to convince them to be present in the Rajya Sabha session and vote against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill when it is tabled," the NESO leader said.
The bill seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after six years of residence in India instead of 12 years which is the norm currently, even if they do not possess any document.
