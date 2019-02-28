Cong, NCP slam Maha govt over drought, recruitment issues

Senior Thursday alleged that the government has failed to implement drought relief measures and carry out recruitment drive.

Addressing a press conference at the end of the budget session, Vikhe said the opposition had planned that it would highlight the failures of the government during a debate on the vote-on-account presented in the legislature on Wednesday.

"However, due to tension between and Pakistan, the session had to be curtailed. So, we tabled what we had to say on the floor of the House. Sudhir Mungantiwar has assured to respond to our views in writing within a week's time," the of Opposition in the said.

Vikhe added that despite announcing a mega recruitment drive last year, the government was yet to initiate the process.

The BJP-led dispensation has also failed to implement drought relief measures, he said.

of Opposition in the Council Dhananjay Munde accused the BJP of politicising the issue of national security.

" is addressing BJP booth workers campaigning for elections despite tension at the border," he alleged.

