Cong slams Vardhan over death of children in Bihar

-
ALSO READ
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to visit Muzzafarpur tomorrow
Harsh Vardhan reviews situation after 84 children die of encephalitis in Bihar
Harsh Vardhan visits AES-hit Muzaffarpur, death toll rises to 81
Harsh Vardhan to visit Muzaffarpur to review situation in wake of child deaths
Six more children die in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, toll rises to 103
-
The Congress hit out at Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday over the Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) outbreak in Bihar, which has claimed the lives of over 100 children, saying there is "no work, all talk".
The death toll due to the outbreak has climbed to 105 in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district with the state-run Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) and the privately-owned Kejriwal hospital reporting one casualty each in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.
"In 2014, 139 children were killed in Muzaffarpur. In 2019, 104 children killed in Muzaffarpur. Same minister, Shri Harsh Vardhan, same reasons, same promises, no work, all talk," Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet.
He also tagged a media report with his tweet, which claimed that the promises made by Vardhan after a similar tragedy in 2014 were still unfulfilled.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU