AAP govt extending undue benefits to discoms, claims Delhi Congress

The Delhi Congress claimed on Thursday that the AAP government extended undue benefits to and demanded a CBI inquiry into it.

"The power subsidy should have gone to the consumers directly. Instead, it is going to the discoms," Delhi Congress president Shubhash Chopra alleged.

"We demand a CBI inquiry into it... We also promise that if the Congress comes to power in Delhi, we will transfer the subsidy directly into the bank accounts of consumers," he said.