JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Oppn 'spoiling atmosphere' with protests against citizenship law: Amit Shah
Business Standard

AAP govt extending undue benefits to discoms, claims Delhi Congress

"We demand a CBI inquiry into it... We also promise that if the Congress comes to power in Delhi, we will transfer the subsidy directly into the bank accounts of consumers," he said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress, elections
Delhi Congress claimed that the AAP government extended undue benefits to discoms.

The Delhi Congress claimed on Thursday that the AAP government extended undue benefits to discoms and demanded a CBI inquiry into it.

"The power subsidy should have gone to the consumers directly. Instead, it is going to the discoms," Delhi Congress president Shubhash Chopra alleged.

"We demand a CBI inquiry into it... We also promise that if the Congress comes to power in Delhi, we will transfer the subsidy directly into the bank accounts of consumers," he said.
First Published: Thu, December 26 2019. 16:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU